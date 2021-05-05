Many Colorado nursing homes fined for pandemic infractions also received HHS bonuses

More than 100 Colorado nursing homes fined by CMS in 2020 for poor infection control and other pandemic-related failures also pocketed financial bonuses tied to infection rates from HHS, according to an investigation by NBC affiliate KUSA.

HHS paid facilities $10.3 million more than they were fined by CMS in 2020.

Of 132 facilities in Colorado fined for poor infection control and pandemic practices, 122 also received payments from Health Resources and Services Administration, an HHS agency, for having fewer COVID-19 cases compared to the community and fewer virus deaths than a national benchmark. Of those fined and receiving payment, 117 had a COVID-19 outbreak at its facility, reports KUSA.

Both CMS and HHS declined KUSA's request for an interview.

