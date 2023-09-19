CNO to become CEO of Virginia hospice system

Nancy Littlefield, DNP, RN, will become the CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont Oct. 2 after serving as another system's chief nursing officer for about seven years.

Dr. Littlefield will succeed Ron Cottrell, the current president and CEO, who is retiring, the Charlottesville, Va.-based hospice system said in a news release.

Dr. Littlefield previously worked at Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System as the CNO and executive vice president from December 2014 to June 2022, according to her LinkedIn profile