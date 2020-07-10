CMS to send quality experts to nursing homes in COVID-19 hot spots

CMS plans to deploy groups of quality improvement experts, clinicians and consumers to nursing homes in COVID-19 hot spots, the agency said July 10.

The groups, known as quality improvement organizations, will help facilities improve care and infection control processes for Medicare patients.

CMS also is implementing an updated survey process for nursing homes to address care concerns specific to facilities in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging.

The goal is to help nursing homes improve infection control processes to limit the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff.



To learn more, click here.

More articles on post-acute care:

Wisconsin to test all nursing home residents, staff

Serious infection control issues found at 10 Life Care facilities, CMS says

How a Maryland nursing home stayed coronavirus-free: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.