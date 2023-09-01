Arkansas rehab hospital names CEO

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional and Nashville, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Rehabilitation named Mary Daggett as CEO of their upcoming rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sep. 1.

Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital, slated to open in summer 2024, will be a 76-bed, 87,000-square-foot facility in White Hall, Ark.

Ms. Daggett joined Jefferson Regional in 1995 as sub-acute service line director and administrative director of sub-acute services and clinical informatics at RehabCare. Since 2007, she has held many roles, including vice president, chief quality officer and executive director of population health.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles