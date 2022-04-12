8 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Trinity Health (Boise, Idaho) is seeking a post-acute manager.

2. Vidant Health (Washington, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute care unit registered nurse.

3. NYU Langone Health (Mineola, N.Y.) is seeking a post-acute care coordinator.

4. Five Star Home Health Care (Fairfax County, Va.) is seeking a post-acute care coordinator. 

5. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a community outreach specialist.

6. Cleveland Clinic (Independence, Ohio) is seeking a length-of-stay facilitator. 

7. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma, Wash.) is seeking a care coordination assistant.

8. Dignity Health (Bakersfield, Calif.) is seeking a care coordination assistant.

