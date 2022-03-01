7 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute operations specialist.

2. Trinity Health (Langhorne, Pa.) is seeking a post-acute care liason.

3. VillageMD (Atlanta) is seeking a post-acute care liaison.

4. West Hills Hospital and Medical Center (Los Angeles) is seeking a director of post-acute networks.

5. NYU Langone Health (Mineola, N.Y.) is seeking a post-acute care coordinator.

6. Loyola Medicine (Melrose Park, Ill.) is seeking a case manager for post-acute rehab units.

7. Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) is seeking a director of post-acute networks.