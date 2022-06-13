3 findings from LeadingAge's new home health industry report

Home healthcare agencies with case manager caseloads under 25 have the highest care quality and patient satisfaction star ratings, according to Leading Age's "National Healthcare at Home Best Practices and Future Insights Study."

The study, which was published June 9, used data from 1,000 agency sites across the nation in the areas of "clinical, operational, and financial best practices as well as technology, palliative care, staffing, and future deliveries of care."

Two other findings:

Hospice agencies admitting their patients within four hours of receiving a referral have significantly higher family satisfaction scores than those who take longer.





Ninety-two percent of agency respondents use telehealth, with 44 percent continuing to use telehealth after patient discharge for population health initiatives.

Read the full study here.