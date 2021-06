More than 134,600 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among U.S. nursing home residents and staff, according to CMS data.

The Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File includes data reported by nursing homes to the CDC. The data below reflects information submitted as of June 6.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents: 655,623

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths among residents: 132,703

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff: 584,596

Total confirmed COVID-19 deaths among staff: 1,934