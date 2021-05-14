10 nursing homes with worst COVID-19 outbreaks: NYT

Three nursing homes in Texas have been linked to the most COVID-19 cases at their facilities since March 2020, The New York Times reported.

The Times compiled case data from official releases by governments, companies and institutions.

Nursing homes with the most COVID-19 cases tied to facilities since March 2020:

Carrara (Plano, Texas) — 627 COVID-19 cases tied to facility

West Side Campus of Care (White Settlement, Texas) — 586 COVID-19 cases

The Carlyle at Stonebridge Park (Southlake, Texas) — 568 COVID-19 cases

North Ridge Health and Rehab (New Hope, Minn.) — 541 COVID-19 cases

Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (Rockville, Md.) — 539 COVID-19 cases

Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center (Beaver, Pa.) — 496 COVID-19 cases

Traymore Nursing Center (Dallas) — 480 COVID-19 cases

Fair Acres Geriatric Center (Lima, Pa.) — 473 COVID-19 cases

Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Pittsburgh) — 460 COVID-19 cases

Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation (Round Rock, Texas) — 451 COVID-19 cases

