10 nursing homes with worst COVID-19 outbreaks: NYT
Three nursing homes in Texas have been linked to the most COVID-19 cases at their facilities since March 2020, The New York Times reported.
The Times compiled case data from official releases by governments, companies and institutions.
Nursing homes with the most COVID-19 cases tied to facilities since March 2020:
Carrara (Plano, Texas) — 627 COVID-19 cases tied to facility
West Side Campus of Care (White Settlement, Texas) — 586 COVID-19 cases
The Carlyle at Stonebridge Park (Southlake, Texas) — 568 COVID-19 cases
North Ridge Health and Rehab (New Hope, Minn.) — 541 COVID-19 cases
Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (Rockville, Md.) — 539 COVID-19 cases
Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center (Beaver, Pa.) — 496 COVID-19 cases
Traymore Nursing Center (Dallas) — 480 COVID-19 cases
Fair Acres Geriatric Center (Lima, Pa.) — 473 COVID-19 cases
Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Pittsburgh) — 460 COVID-19 cases
Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation (Round Rock, Texas) — 451 COVID-19 cases
