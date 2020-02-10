Detroit nursing home workers demand better pay, benefits at rally

Michigan nursing home union workers asked for a higher minimum wage and improved benefits and working conditions at a Feb. 8 rally, The Detroit News reports.

About 200 members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the state's biggest union of nursing home professionals, gathered at the Detroit-based Wayne County Community College District campus. Several union contracts are expiring at the same time, with negotiations soon scheduled to begin.

"We need $15 as a minimum and no less," Trece Andrews, a union leader and employee at Regency at St. Clair Shores (Mich.), told The Detroit News.

State Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Ingham, announced on Feb. 8 plans to introduce mandatory overtime legislation for the state.

