Working women more stressed, lonely than men

Women working full time are more likely to feel stressed or lonely than male employees, according to a survey from WebMD Health Services.

Cascade Insights conducted the survey on behalf of WebMD. The research group polled 2,000 adults working full time at large companies on all aspects of wellness in September 2019.

Four survey findings:

1. Sixty-seven percent of women reported feeling "somewhat high" or "very high" stress levels, compared to 57 percent of men.

2. Women were also more likely to feel lonely or isolated. Fifty-six percent of women said they sometimes or always felt this way, while only 44 percent of men said the same.

3. The three most common side effects of workplace stress for women were anxiety (47 percent), fatigue (46 percent) and irritability (44 percent).

4. Millennials (born 1981-96) demonstrated the highest stress levels of all age groups. Seventy percent said they were somewhat or very stressed, followed by 63 percent of Gen Xers (born 1965-80) and 50 percent of baby boomers (born 1946-64).

