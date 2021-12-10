Mayo Clinic announces winners of Season of Gratitude awards

Mayo Clinic is giving $500,000 to 80 nonprofits in communities it serves across the U.S. for its Season of Gratitude awards, the health system announced Dec. 9.

Staff at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic helped decide which organizations would receive the awards with more than 5,000 votes cast at the clinic's multiple sites. Awardees included a school district, an emergency shelter, Ronald McDonald House and the Urban League. This year's winners come from Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"We're proud to be able to distribute significant grants to organizations that make such a difference in our communities," Erin Sexton, director of enterprise community engagement at Mayo Clinic, said in a news release. "In a year when most budgets are stretched thin for many organizations, these unexpected financial gifts are most appreciated."