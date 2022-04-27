Donations to U of Iowa Health and Clinics missing, state auditor finds

A state auditor's investigation into the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics found that more than $17,000 in funds managed by a former employee were missing or improperly disbursed.

University of Iowa officials requested the investigation by State Auditor Rob Sand after finding discrepancies in the donations handled by Anna Hernandez, the organization's former administrative services specialist.

Specifically, the audit found $16,115 in donations set aside for gift cards were unaccounted for, $153.99 of disbursements were improper, $500 of funds were undeposited and $377.66 of fund disbursements were unsupported by documentation.

A majority of the missing gift card money was set aside for the Aiming for Cure Fund, which helps young cancer patients.



Ms. Hernandez, who became an employee of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2006, was placed on administrative leave in November 2020 after an employee flagged missing gift card money, according to local NBC affiliate KWQC. She resigned shortly after.