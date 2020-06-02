Zoloft in shortage due to increased demand during pandemic

The FDA added Zoloft, one of the most commonly prescribed antidepressants in the U.S., to its list of drugs in shortage as demand for the drug has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Zoloft is used to treat depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Demand for the drug rose 12 percent year over year in March, according to Bloomberg. The FDA added it to its shortage list May 29.

Generic drugmakers told the FDA they weren't able to get enough active pharmaceutical ingredients to make the drug. They told Bloomberg they expect the shortage to last for a couple of months.

