Where the US is allocating 55M vaccine doses for global distribution

The U.S. on June 21 laid out plans on where it's sending the next 55 million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has allocated from its supply for global distribution.

The White House made a goal to share 80 million doses with other countries by the end of June and announced where the first 25 million were going earlier in the month.

Of the remaining 55 million, about 41 million are going to Covax, the World Health Organization-backed program for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. Below are the countries that will receive these doses:

About 14 million doses will go to Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Panama, Costa Rica and Caribbean Community countries.





About 16 million will go to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia and other Pacific islands.

About 10 million will go to countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

About 14 million doses will be shared outside of Covax. The White House said they would be shared with the following countries: Colombia, Argentina, Caribbean Community countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia.