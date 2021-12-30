Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies to start dispensing COVID-19 antivirals this week

Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are ready to begin dispensing COVID-19 antivirals this week.

Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir — both authorized by the FDA earlier this month — will be available at certain Walmart and Sam's Club locations in a limited number of states until supplies expand, according to a Dec. 29 news release. The companies did not specify in which states the medications would be available but did provide a store locator tool that allows users to find the nearest location carrying the antivirals.

The statement said Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state partners to identify where the prescription-only treatments are needed most.

"This medication offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities," said Kevin Host, PharmD, senior vice president of pharmacy at Walmart. "As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we're proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other healthcare needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic."

The antivirals were authorized for use in patients who are at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. Click here to read about authorization details for Paxlovid, and here for Molnupiravir.