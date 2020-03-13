Walgreens waives all delivery fees during coronavirus pandemic

Walgreens is waiving delivery fees for all products bought online and eligible prescriptions until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company didn't specify which prescriptions would be eligible for free delivery, but did say there's no minimum purchase requirement.

The retail pharmacy chain is reminding customers they can use its app to communicate with pharmacists and use the drive-thru pharmacy to avoid coming into the store.

The app also has telehealth services allowing people to get advice in their homes.

Walgreens has put purchase limits on some of its products to make sure they don't run out.

It also created a webpage with the latest CDC guidance about the pandemic.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

EmblemHealth to offer free prescription delivery during coronavirus outbreak

Florida lawmakers vote to expand pharmacists' roles in fighting coronavirus

15 largest pharmacies in the US

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.