Walgreens failed to properly pay call center workers, suit claims

Walgreens failed to properly compensate call center staff for hours worked and overtime pay, according to a new lawsuit filed last week in Illinois.

The complaint, filed by customer service worker Leyla Marie Cortes Olazagasti, claims that Walgreens "knowingly and deliberately" violated federal and state overtime laws with its uniform policy that forced non-exempt employees to work off-the-clock, without pay.

In the complaint, Ms. Olazagasti claims that Walgreens' policy of the off-the-clock work led to a miscalculation of regular pay rates, as well as miscalculations relating to overtime compensation.

Ms. Olazagasti alleges that in addition to 40 hours of on-the-clock hours, she was also asked to work up to four hours off-the-clock work per week and has not been compensated for the time.

Ms. Olazagasti is seeking to recover overtime wages and damages.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Walgreens for comment and will update the article accordingly.

The proposed class and collective action was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

