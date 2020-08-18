Walgreens, CVS taking extra precautions to deliver flu shots amid pandemic

Walgreens and CVS pharmacists are taking extra precautions to administer flu shots this year, including checking patient temperatures and wearing face shields, USA Today reported.

Both chains are now offering flu shots as the combination of flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to strain the healthcare system.

Walgreens said that their pharmacists will take patient temperatures and screen for symptoms or illness before giving flu shots. They won't give flu shots to patients who have a fever or symptoms associated with illness until the symptoms are gone, Walgreens said.

CVS also will conduct temperature checks, ask about COVID-19 symptoms and require pharmacists to wear face shields while giving the shots, USA Today reported.

CVS said it plans to give more than double the typical number of flu shots this year. Walgreens said it expects a 30 percent to 50 percent increase in flu shot demand.

Both pharmacy chains are encouraging patients to set appointments and complete paperwork online before showing up for flu shots, but appointments are not required, according to USA Today. Patients are required to wear masks to receive the flu shot.

The CDC recommends the flu shot for people older than 6 months.



