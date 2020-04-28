Vertex's cystic fibrosis drug must be cheaper to be cost-effective, analysis finds

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' drug, Trikafta, which was approved as a breakthrough treatment for cystic fibrosis last year, needs to be 73 percent cheaper to be cost-effective, an analysis found.

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit organization that analyzes the cost effectiveness of prescription drugs, said Trikafta would need to be priced at $67,900 to $85,500 per year to be cost-effective. The current wholesale price is $311,740 per year.

Trikafta can treat about 90 percent of all cystic fibrosis patients, making it the first drug that can treat a majority of cystic fibrosis patients. But patients must take Trikafta their whole lives, meaning the price set by Vertex could cost patients millions of dollars over their lifetimes, the institute's Chief Medical Officer David Rind told STAT.

To determine the drug's cost effectiveness, the institute used a benchmark called QALY, or quality-of-life years, which measures both the quantity and quality of life generated by providing a treatment, STAT reported.

Another measurement was also used to make sure those with disabilities or who are already very ill were considered.

A Vertex spokesperson told STAT the price of the drug reflects the significant value it brings to patients and as a result, "U.S. payers have rapidly provided coverage."

