Up to 6,000 pharmacies could begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, HHS official says

In the next two weeks, Operation Warp Speed estimates 3,000 to 6,000 pharmacies could begin giving COVID-19 vaccines, a senior HHS official told Politico.

Several thousand pharmacies are to start receiving shipments of vaccines in the upcoming weeks. In the next few days, HHS officials plan to make recommendations on which two or three pharmacy chains per jurisdiction should start receiving shipments, though that decision is ultimately up to the states, according to Politico.

Mitchel Rothholz, immunization policy lead for the American Pharmacists Association, told Politico the partnership between pharmacies and Operation Warp Speed, the government's initiative to speed COVID-19 vaccine and drug development, is launching earlier than expected and could speed up vaccinations.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Cuomo proposes making it a crime to skip ahead in COVID-19 vaccination line

Pfizer CMO departs; replacement named

FDA: Not enough data to halve COVID-19 vaccine doses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.