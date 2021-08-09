Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19, CDC says

Unvaccinated people are 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected with COVID-19, according to a CDC report released Aug. 6.

The report examined data on 246 Kentucky residents who had been infected with COVID-19 in 2020, comparing the vaccination status between those reinfected and not reinfected during May–June 2021.

The CDC said that while immunity resulting from natural infection is not well understood, it is suspected to persist for roughly 90 days in most people.

The agency also said new coronavirus variants could affect how long immunity resulting from natural infection lasts. The study was conducted before the delta variant was the dominant strain in the U.S.

As of Aug. 8, 46.2 percent of Kentucky residents had been fully vaccinated, and 50.1 percent of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated.