Top 5 pharmacy stories in February
Below are the five top pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in February, beginning with the most popular:
- FDA makes 3 prescription drugs available over the counter
Three drugs that were previously only available with a prescription will now be available over the counter.
- Walgreens told consultants to erase mention of pharmacists complaints, review finds
Walgreens executives told consultants to remove information portraying the company in a negative light from a presentation given to an internal Walgreens team.
- US lets Novartis pay travel, meal expenses for Kymriah patients
Novartis will be allowed to pay for travel, lodging and meal expenses for Medicare and Medicaid patients who have to travel over 100 miles to get its Kymriah gene therapy.
- GlaxoSmithKline outlines plans ahead of Pfizer spinoff
GlaxoSmithKline outlined its plans to prepare itself for its spinoff consumer healthcare unit with Pfizer during its fourth-quarter results presentation.
- McKesson could lose wholesale license over 'excessive' opioid orders to children's hospital
California's pharmacy board is accusing McKesson of selling an "excessive" amount of controlled substances to a San Diego children's hospital and wants to revoke or suspend its wholesale license for one of its facilities.
