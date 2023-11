Timber Pharmaceuticals filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Nov. 17.

The company was researching rare dermatological diseases with no approved treatments, according to its website.

Timber and its subsidiary BioPharmX, a specialty dermatology pharmaceutical company, are now in a "stalking horse" agreement with LEO Pharma, which signed a deal in August to acquire Timber for about $14 million. The stalking horse asset purchase agreement allows LEO Pharma to sell Timber for the acquisition price.