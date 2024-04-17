The nation's 15 biggest pharmacies

With $159.4 billion, CVS Health accounts for a fourth of the U.S. pharmacy industry, according to 2023 prescription dispensing revenue data compiled by Drug Channels.

To round out the top three, Walgreens earned $91.1 billion and Cigna made $65.7 billion, meaning three companies accounted for 51% of the country's prescription dispensing revenue. Nearly three-fourths of the market was taken by 15 pharmacies, according to the report.

A few factors might change the lineup throughout 2024, including Kroger's potential merger with Albertsons and Rite Aid's bankruptcy.

The top 15 pharmacy businesses, ranked by 2023 revenue:

1. CVS Health Corp. — $159.4 billion

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance — $91.1 billion

3. Cigna (Evernorth/Express Scripts) — $65.7 billion

4. UnitedHealth Group (OptumRx) — $42.2 billion

5. Walmart Stores — $30.6 billion

6. Kroger — $14.5 billion

7. Rite Aid Corp. — $13.6 billion

8. Humana (CenterWell) — $10.5 billion

9. Albertsons — $8.1 billion

10. Publix — $7.8 billion

11. BrightSpring Health Services — $6.5 billion

12. PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy — $3.6 billion

13. Costco Wholesale Corp. — $3.3 billion

14. Ahold Delhaize — $3.1 billion

15. Centene (Envolve Health) — $2.9 billion