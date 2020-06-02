Some pandemic-inspired FDA changes will stick, commissioner says

The FDA will permanently incorporate some of the changes it made to its procedures and policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a June 1 news conference.

Hahn said the changes the agency will keep include a greater focus on decentralized clinical trials, ramping up laboratory-developed tests and increasing the use of telemedicine technology.

The FDA said it also is pivoting toward the use of real-world evidence to monitor medical products amid the pandemic.

