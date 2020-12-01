Significant side effects in up to 15% of coronavirus vaccine users, Warp Speed chief says

Both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and about 10 percent to 15 percent of recipients reported side effects that were "significantly noticeable," CNBC reported Dec. 1.

Those side effects include redness and pain at the injection site, fever, chills, muscle aches and headache and can last up to a day and a half, but most people have no noticeable side effects, said Operation Warp Speed Chief Moncef Slaoui, PhD.

Last month, physicians told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical experts advising the CDC, that public health officials need to talk more about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines so the public knows what to expect and isn't afraid to get a second dose, CNBC reported.

"It will be very important for the most susceptible parts of our population to get these vaccines. And we will be looking at the safety of these vaccines in real life through very elaborate ... processes and report on it on an ongoing basis," Dr. Slaoui told CNBC.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

UPMC to sell pharmacy business for $400M

Canada bans export of some drugs to US

FDA meeting for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine set for Dec. 17

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.