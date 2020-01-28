Shareholders likely to press Walgreens on buyout at annual meeting

At its annual stockholders meeting this week, Walgreens Boots Alliance is likely to face questions about a potential deal that would take the company private, according to Forbes.

People familiar with the talks revealed Nov. 5 that the retail pharmacy chain was exploring options to take the company private as it struggles to adapt to the changing pharmacy landscape. On Nov. 11, private equity firm KKR & Co. made a formal offer to buy Walgreens.

Walgreens senior management has been quiet since reports of the deal surfaced three months ago, according to Forbes.

This may mean the shareholder meeting on Jan. 30 may be the first public discussion about the deal and whether shareholders would support it.

The meeting is being held in Wilmington, Del.

