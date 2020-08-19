Roche, Regeneron partner on experimental COVID-19 drug

Roche has agreed to help its competitor Regeneron manufacture and distribute an experimental COVID-19 drug being developed by Regeneron.

The partnership could more than triple supplies of the drug if it receives approval from the FDA.

The drug, REGN-COV2, is an antibody designed to treat patients sick with COVID-19 and to temporarily prevent new infections in people at high risk of catching the virus.

Initial study results for the drug are expected by September, and Regeneron could seek approval for it by the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Regeneron said it made the deal with Roche because it doesn't expect to be able to manufacture enough of the drug on its own to meet global demand.

Under the terms of the partnership, Regeneron is responsible for distributing the drug in the U.S., and Roche is responsible for international distribution and regulatory approvals. The U.S. price of the drug will be set by Regeneron, and the international price will be set by Roche.

The two companies plan to manufacture 650,000 to 2 million doses of the drug annually, the Journal reported.

