Ramping up US drug production: 3 obstacles to consider

The White House's efforts to onshore pharmaceutical manufacturing could face some significant challenges, according to June 22 coverage from Bloomberg Law.

Three obstacles that could slow down domestic drug production:

Legal obligations: The U.S. may need to reopen existing trade agreements to avoid violating the World Trade Organization.





The U.S. may need to reopen existing trade agreements to avoid violating the World Trade Organization. Environmental guidelines: Domestic drug manufacturing sites will have to comply with emission standards outlined in the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.





Domestic drug manufacturing sites will have to comply with emission standards outlined in the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. Time: It usually takes about 18 months to relocate a drug production site, and it can take five to seven years to actually begin manufacturing at a steady rate.

More articles on pharmacy:

Nearly 90% of Americans worried about drug price hikes

Drug trials may cost less than companies claim, study suggests

9 pharmacists charged in $12M fraud scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.