Ramping up US drug production: 3 obstacles to consider

Katie Adams - Print  | 

The White House's efforts to onshore pharmaceutical manufacturing could face some significant challenges, according to June 22 coverage from Bloomberg Law.

Three obstacles that could slow down domestic drug production:

  • Legal obligations: The U.S. may need to reopen existing trade agreements to avoid violating the World Trade Organization.

  • Environmental guidelines: Domestic drug manufacturing sites will have to comply with emission standards outlined in the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

  • Time: It usually takes about 18 months to relocate a drug production site, and it can take five to seven years to actually begin manufacturing at a steady rate.

