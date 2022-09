The 30-year-old program that allows hospitals to buy drugs directly from manufacturers to avoid inflated prices, 340B, cost providers $43.9 billion in 2021, according to HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration.

Most of that spending — more than $34 billion — was from disproportionate share hospitals. Health center programs bought more than $2 billion worth of 340B drugs, children's hospitals about $1.3 billion and critical access hospitals nearly $621 million.