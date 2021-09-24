Pregnant women need to know more about the risk of acetaminophen, physicians argue

Ninety-one clinicians, scientists and public health professionals from around the world on Sept. 23 issued a consensus statement warning of possible links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and developmental problems in children.

In the paper, published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology, the authors examined medical studies from the past 25 years. They said guidelines for acetaminophen use during pregnancy should be changed while more research is conducted to determine the range of effects the drug could have on the development of fetuses and children.

Acetaminophen is an endocrine disruptor, meaning it can interfere with the activity of hormones that are critical for a fetus’ healthy development. Since acetaminophen is often used in common over-the-counter treatments like Tylenol, DayQuil and Benadryl, it is estimated to be used by up to 65 percent of pregnant women.

The authors suggested that women be counseled before or during early pregnancy with the following guidance: pregnant women should not take acetaminophen unless medically indicated; pregnant women should consult with their physician or pharmacist if they are uncertain whether use is indicated and before using on a long-term basis; and pregnant women should use the lowest effective acetaminophen dose for the shortest possible time.

The authors also laid out four recommendations to raise awareness among patients and healthcare providers: