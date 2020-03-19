Pharmacists at UW Medical Center making their own hand sanitizer

Pharmacists at the UW Medical Center in Seattle are making their own hand sanitizer to supplement their supply, according to director of pharmacy Michael Alwan.

The pharmacists are using the World Health Organization's formula for the sanitizer, which Dr. Alwan said takes only three ingredients. They are distributing it to all departments within UW Medicine, but prioritizing it for patient care areas.

Last week, the pharmacists made about 100 bottles, each bottle containing 500 mL of sanitizer.

"It's been incredibly impressive to see all the members of the healthcare team really pulling together," Dr. Alwan said.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS sent staff false information on how to protect against the coronavirus

Blood sample shortages slowing development of coronavirus treatments

Rite Aid to rebrand pharmacy benefit company as 'Elixir'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.