Pharmacist recommended: 50 top over-the-counter health products

U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times, released their annual list of top recommended health products.

The list collects recommendations from thousands of pharmacists for more than 800 over-the-counter brands in 135 product categories.

The No.1 pharmacist-recommended OTC products in 50 categories:

Acid reducers: Prilosec (winning 34 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Acne products: Differin Gel (winning 29 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Antibacterial soaps: Hibiclens (winning 49 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Antidiarrheals:Imodium (winning 91 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Antihistamines for allergies:Zyrtec (winning 41 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Anti-inflammatory products:Advil (winning 41 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Arthritis and joint pain topical:Aspercreme (winning 27 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Aspirin for heart health:Bayer (winning 66 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Bandages, covers and gauze:Band-Aid (winning 54 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Blood glucose monitors:OneTouch (winning 31 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Burn treatment: Neosporin (winning 37 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Children's allergy medicine:Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup (winning 36 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Children's cough medicine:Children's Delsym (winning 30 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Children's pain relief:Children's Tylenol (winning 56 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Cholesterol management:Nature Made Fish Oil (winning 31 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Cold remedies:Cepacol (winning 33 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Cold sore treatments:Abreva (winning 80 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Cough suppressants:Delsym (winning 53 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Dandruff shampoo: Selsun Blue (winning 29 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Diabetic foot cream:Eucerin (winning 35 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Expectorants:Mucinex(winning 82 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Fiber Laxatives:Metamucil (winning 52 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Flu treatment:DayQuil Cold & Flu (winning 24 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Foot care products:Gold Bond (winning 24 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Hand sanitizer:Purell (winning 86 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Headache relief:Excedrin (winning 28 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Insect bite and sting management: After Bite (winning 77 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Lactose intolerance products: Lactaid (winning 88 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Leg cramp relief: Hyland's Leg Cramps (winning 46 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Lice treatments:Nix (winning 79 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Lip balm:Carmex (winning 24 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Nausea remedies:Emetrol (winning 54 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Menstrual pain relief:Midol Complete (winning 36 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Migraine relief:Excedrin Migraine (winning 71 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Motion sickness remedies:Dramamine (winning 57 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Oral decongestants:Sudafed (winning 49 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Pregnancy testing:First Response (winning 54 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Scar treatments:Mederma (winning 75 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Sleep aid:Unisom (winning 36 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Smoking cessation aids: NicoDerm CQ Patch (winning 63 percent of pharmacist' votes)

Snore aids:Breathe Right (winning 92 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Sore throat products:Chloraseptic (winning 31 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Stool softeners: Colace (winning 79 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Toothache products:Orajel (winning 73 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Toothpaste for general use:Crest (winning 36 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Upset stomach remedies:Pepto-Bismol (winning 65 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Urinary tract pain relief:AZO Urinary Pain Relief (winning 86 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Wart removers:Compound W (winning 56 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Yeast infection prevention and relief:Monistat (winning 58 percent of pharmacists' votes)

Zinc cold remedies: Zicam (winning 65 percent of pharmacists' votes)

