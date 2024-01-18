Ozempic, Mounjaro become pricier

Type 2 diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro are among the 775 brand-name drugs with higher prices in 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 18.

Ozempic increased by 3.5% to nearly $970 for a month's supply, and Mounjaro grew 4.5% to nearly $1,070 a month, according to data from 46brooklyn Research. The research organization has also noted an odd trend in 2024: Drug price deductions are canceling out the increases.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, told the outlet that market conditions and inflation affect list prices, and Mounjaro-maker Eli Lilly said its medication prices are based on value, efficacy and safety.

Both medications are in a popular class of drugs called GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists.