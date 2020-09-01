Novartis establishes new sustainability goals

Swiss pharma giant Novartis committed to new sustainability targets Sept. 1, according to Endpoints News.

The drugmaker set the goal of carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2025 and in its supply chain by 2030. It plans on decreasing its emissions across its value chain by 35 percent, reducing its fuel and energy consumption and implementing renewable energy sources.

Novartis will also expand an initiative to increase access to medicine in lower-income countries. Additionally, it will boost an initiative to reach patients with leprosy, malaria, sickle cell disease and Chagas disease, with the goal of reaching 23 million patients by 2025.

