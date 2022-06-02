Nephron recalls 2M drug products over sterility concerns 

Nephron Pharmaceuticals is recalling 2 million drug products spanning 20 product lines over concerns they might not be properly sterilized, The State reported June 1.

The FDA recall list covers syringes prefilled with various medications produced at the manufacturer's compounding center in West Columbia, S.C. Nephron told The State the recall is a precautionary measure.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Nephron is proactively cooperating with the Food and Drug Administration on a voluntary recall of a limited number of product lots," Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron, said in a statement. "We do not take this lightly. While there has been no impact to patient safety and there is no evidence of contamination, Nephron has decided in the interest of patients to proceed with this recall process. The company is prepared to provide the resources and information necessary to healthcare providers and patients to make certain they have anything they need and any questions answered. They remain our top priority."