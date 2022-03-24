Merck taps cardiologist as chief medical officer

Merck has selected Eliav Barr, MD, to serve as head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, effective April 1.

Dr. Barr, a cardiologist by training, earned his medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College, part of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University. Since joining Merck in 1995, Dr. Barr has held numerous leadership roles in oncology and infectious diseases clinical development. He oversaw the development of Merck's human papillomavirus vaccine and is currently the senior vice president of global clinical development at Merck.

Before joining Merck, Dr. Barr was a faculty member at the University of Chicago. He succeeds Roy Baynes, MD, PhD, who is retiring from his role as head of global clinical development and CMO in July.