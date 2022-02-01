Meijer to offer free at-home PCR tests

Meijer has become the first retailer to offer free, at-home polymerase chain reaction tests — the gold standard of COVID-19 testing — to customers at its 254 Midwest locations with pharmacies, the company said Jan. 31.

The retailer has partnered with testing company eTrueNorth to provide the at-home versions of the PCR test.

"Providing an option for a PCR test where the individual self-collects their specimen should dramatically increase Americans' access to COVID-19 testing. We are very thankful to Meijer for being the first retailer to offer these self-collection tests to their customers," said Coral May, BSN, CEO of eTrueNorth.

Customers seeking a test can register at www.ineedacovid19test.com. Individuals will be given a voucher to pick up a test after completing an online assessment and selecting a Meijer location. Individuals must return the specimen bag with their self-collection swab back to the same pharmacy where they picked up the kit. The pharmacy will ship the specimen to a laboratory for processing, with results expected within 48 to 72 hours after returning the specimen.

