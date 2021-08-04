Majority of unvaccinated Americans believe COVID-19 vaccines are riskier than infection

Fifty-three percent of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. think getting vaccinated against COVID-19 poses a greater health risk than being infected with the virus, according to research released Aug. 4 by Kaiser Family Foundation.

Kaiser Family Foundation surveyed a nationally representative random digit dial telephone sample of 1,517 adults from July 15-27 about their attitudes on COVID-19 vaccination.

Among unvaccinated participants, 73 percent said they are not worried they will get seriously ill following coronavirus infection. Ninety percent of participants who said they will "definitely not" get vaccinated against COVID-19 shared this sentiment, compared to 55 percent of participants who said they want to wait and see how vaccination plays out for others before getting their own shot.

One-fourth of unvaccinated adults said they are likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of 2021, including 45 percent of participants who said they want to wait and see about COVID-19 vaccination.