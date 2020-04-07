Kaiser outpatient pharmacy shut after 7 staffers test positive for COVID-19

Kaiser Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore., closed the outpatient portion of its pharmacy after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19, The Oregonian reported.

The first pharmacy employee got sick with COVID-19 about four weeks ago, but it is unclear whether Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente warned the other employees or patients, according to The Oregonian.

"Following the identification of an initial staff member, other pharmacy workers were closely monitored, including daily temperature checks, and employees with symptoms were asked to self-isolate at home," a Kaiser spokesperson told The Oregonian.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Kaiser for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Gilead boosts remdesivir production, now has 1.5M doses

Walgreens adds 6 COVID-19 safety measures to protect workers

2 East Coast pharmacy schools graduating students early to fight COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.