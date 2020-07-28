Hy-Vee to roll out curbside flu shot program

Hy-Vee pharmacists will administer flu shots at its more than 270 locations throughout eight states from Aug. 17 to Oct. 31.

Flu vaccinations will be available inside all Hy-Vee locations, and many of them will also feature a drive-up option in which patients can receive the shot from the parking lot.

Patients do not need an appointment or prescription to receive a flu shot. Hy-Vee pharmacists will screen each patient to guarantee they are administering the vaccine type that is best for them.

More articles on pharmacy:

AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo partner in $6B cancer drug deal

Indivior pleads guilty, agrees to pay $600M to settle Suboxone case

Trump's meeting with pharma execs canceled after drug lobbies refuse to show up

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.