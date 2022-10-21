How COVID-19 therapeutics stack up against BQ.1

When the FDA advised vaccine-makers in late June to engineer their boosters to target subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, at the time the "sister variants" accounted for a slight majority of infections. Four months later, new mutations, including BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, are working to surpass the subvariants the omicron boosters targeted.

As of Oct. 21, BQ.1 accounts for nearly 1 in 10 infections, and the CDC currently is tracking 11 other omicron subvariants.

Here is what experts are saying about how new variants are affecting COVID-19 vaccines:

Moderna's bivalent omicron booster: Follow-up tests of Moderna's omicron-targeting booster found higher neutralizing antibody responses against BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75 and BA.1, the company said in an Oct. 19 news release. The consistent results indicate the booster "elicits broad cross-neutralization against omicron variants," Moderna said.

The drugmaker did not respond to Becker's requests for comment on the updated booster's efficacy against BQ.1.

Pfizer's bivalent omicron booster: A spokesperson did not indicate whether the company is testing for newer variants and subvariants but said "there is potential for people to be infected by variants, especially for variants such as omicron."

A Pfizer news release issued Oct. 13 said the bivalent booster is effective against BA.4 and BA.5 and data showed the tweaked booster will provide better protection against omicron sublineages.

"Our latest research of the adapted-vaccine shows a better immune response against the variant and may potentially provide broader protection against future variants," the spokesperson told Becker's.

Here is what experts know about the efficacy of FDA-approved COVID-19 treatments:

Pfizer's antiviral treatment, Paxlovid: The drug does not bind to the spike protein like other treatments; rather, it binds to SARS coronavirus' main proteinase "to inhibit viral replication," a spokesperson said. Because of this distinction, Paxlovid has avoided resistance from current variants of concern, the spokesperson added.

Merck's Lagevrio: Recent studies are hinting that Merck's antiviral is waning in efficacy. A trial sponsored by the University of Oxford found that the drug failed to reduce hospitalizations and deaths of the 25,000 people involved in the study. A Merck spokesperson said the trial also found Lagevrio reduced symptoms, time to recovery and doctor visits.

Another recent study found Lagevrio reduced hospitalizations and deaths among patients 65 and older but not for younger age groups.

AstraZeneca's Evusheld: New viral variants may be resistant to Evusheld, the only COVID-19 preexposure prophylaxis treatment with emergency use authorization, the FDA said Oct. 3. The agency still recommends Evusheld as a preventive measure for people at the highest risk of severe illness who cannot get vaccinated.

"COVID-19 remains a significant health concern for the immunocompromised who face a high risk for severe COVID, hospitalization and death if they get infected (about 2 percent of the global population)," an AstraZeneca spokesperson said.

The drugmaker said it is continually working with health authorities on "variant evolution."