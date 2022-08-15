Walgreens scoops services from 80+ grocery chain pharmacies

Save Mart, a grocery store chain concentrated in California and Nevada, plans to shutter its 89 pharmacies and move its services to Walgreens Aug. 16, according to the Reno Gazette Journal and the Union Democrat.

The company, which operates in store names including Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, was bought by private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management in March after being family-owned for about 70 years.

"Our Save Mart and Lucky Pharmacy staff will work closely with their patients to make this transition of services as convenient and seamless as possible," Save Mart spokesperson Victoria Castro told Becker's.

Walgreens is working with Save Mart to retain the grocery chain's pharmacy workers, Ms. Castro said.