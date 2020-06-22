Generic remdesivir to cost up to $79 per dose

Two generic drugmakers, Cipla and Hetero, were given the green light from Indian regulators to market their generic versions of remdesivir, a drug that has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use in treating patients with COVID-19.

Hetero Labs generic will be sold under the name Covifor and will cost between $66 and $79 for a 100 milligram dose, the drugmaker said.

The Cipla generic will be sold under the name Cipremi.

"Cipla appreciates the strong partnership with Gilead to bring remdesivir to patients in India. We have been deeply invested in exploring all possible avenues to save millions of lives impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, and this launch is a significant milestone in that direction," said Umang Vohra, MD, CEO of Cipla.

In May, Gilead Sciences signed a licensing agreement with five generic drugmakers to expand remdesivir production and make it available in 127 countries.

Mylan, Cipla, Ferozsons Laboratories, Hetero and Jubilant Life Sciences will make remdesivir for distribution, Gilead said in May.

