Generic drugmaker admits to price-fixing popular cholesterol drug

Apotex, a generic drugmaker based in Weston, Fla., admitted to fixing prices for a commonly prescribed cholesterol drug and agreed to pay $24.1 million to resolve charges.

The charges claim Apotex worked with other drug companies to increase and maintain the price of pravastatin, a cholesterol drug that lowers the risk of heart disease and stroke, from 2013 to 2015.

Apotex agreed to pay $24.1 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement. Under the agreement, Apotex is required to cooperate with the government's broader investigation into generic drug pricing and put in place a program to detect and prevent future antitrust violations.

In return, the Justice Department will defer any prosecution for three years and drop the price-fixing charge if Apotex cooperates.

