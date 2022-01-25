FDA blasts Eli Lilly for 'misleading' Instagram ads

The FDA sent a letter to Eli Lilly scolding the drugmaker for Instagram ads it posted for its Type 2 diabetes drug Trulicity.

In the letter, dated Jan. 19, the FDA said the ads do not adequately communicate Trulicity’s limitations of use and create "a misleading impression" about the scope of the drug's indication.

"This is particularly concerning given the serious risks of this product and the suggestion that Trulicity will help 'lower A1C' in all patients, when this has not been demonstrated," the agency said.

The FDA also said this is not the first time it has come down on Eli Lilly for its Trulicity ads.

Eli Lilly told Endpoints News it removed the Instagram ads the same day it received the FDA's letter. The drugmaker also said it will "be providing the FDA a full response to ensure the issue is addressed."



Read the FDA's letter here.