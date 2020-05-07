Express Scripts caps drug costs for uninsured amid pandemic

Express Scripts is capping the out-of-pocket cost for 30-day supplies of generic and brand-name prescriptions at $25 and $75, respectively, via its Parachute Rx program to help patients who are out of work or uninsured during the pandemic.

The medications discounted under the Express Scripts Parachute Rx program are some of the most commonly used medications in the U.S. Additional medications may be added in the future.

Eligible patients can receive their discounted prescriptions via mail or at one of more than 50,000 participating retail pharmacies.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS' goal of opening 1,500 HealthHubs on track despite pandemic

FDA clarifies relaxed compounding rules for pharmacies

Gilead gets FDA emergency use authorization for remdesivir



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.