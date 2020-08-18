CVS partnering with Delta Air Lines for rapid COVID-19 testing program

CVS Health is partnering with Delta Air Lines to expand the airline's employee COVID-19 testing program, the companies said Aug. 18.

Delta will use CVS Health's Return Ready testing program, which uses rapid-response nasal swab tests. The tests can deliver results in less than 15 minutes and will be overseen by a CVS clinician in Delta's hub crew lounges.

Only crew members who haven't been tested by alternative means are eligible for the rapid-response testing option, The Hill reported. Delta said it will prioritize employees at highest risk of infection. Passengers aren't eligible for the testing program.

Delta didn't release the financial terms of the deal. The airline is also requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on flights, blocking the middle seats on planes, capping the plane's capacity at 60 percent and using air filters on the planes.

Read the full news release here.

