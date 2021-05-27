CVS Health to offer chances at cruises, Super Bowl tickets for vaccinations at its pharmacies

CVS Health will begin offering chances to win prizes, including cruises, Super Bowl tickets and trips to Bermuda, for people who get COVID-19 vaccinations in its pharmacies, the company said May 27.

Starting June 1, people who received or have registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health can enter the sweepstakes, which CVS is calling the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, for a chance to win one of more than 1,000 prizes. There will be weekly drawings through July 10.

"We're grateful for the millions of people who've received one of the well over 17 million doses we've administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go," Kyu Rhee, MD, CVS Health's chief medical officer, said in a news release. "Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we've missed during the past 14 months and keep our country moving in the right direction."

According to the CDC's most recent household pulse survey, 17.6 percent of people 18 and older in the U.S. are hesitant to get vaccinated, CVS Health said. The company said it hopes the sweepstakes will serve as a reminder of the activities possible once vaccinated.

The prizes include $500 to $5,000 cash, seven-day cruises, a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, trips to Bermuda, tickets to the iHeartRadio Music Festival and more. All people ages 18 and up who received a vaccination at CVS or are registered to are eligible to win.

CVS Health said it is offering the vaccines at more than 9,600 pharmacies in the U.S.

Read the full news release here.